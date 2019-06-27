Severe thunderstorm watch until 1 p.m.

Trump's next tweet could get a warning label

President Donald Trump's Twitter feed is photographed on an Apple iPad in New York, Thursday, June 27, 2019. Trump's next tweet might come with a warning label. Starting Thursday tweets that Twitter deems in the public interest, but which violate the service's rules, will be obscured by a warning explaining the violation. Users will have to tap through the warning to see the underlying message. 