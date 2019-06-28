Fourth of July fireworks: Where to watch in Minnesota

Wherever you are around the state, you're not far away from a patriotic pyrotechnic display for the Fourth of July.

Fireworks, fun and festivities are held on Independence Day unless noted.

• Albert Lea: Fireworks start at 10 p.m. over Fountain Lake, following a car show with some vintage cars on display in downtown Albert Lea from 2-6 p.m.

• Alexandria: The city's Star Storm celebrates Independence Day from 7 to 11 p.m. with a fireworks display over Lake Darling at sundown.

• Apple Valley: The celebration kicks off with a parade at 1 p.m. at Pennock Park. Fireworks are at Johnny Cake Ridge Park at 10 p.m.

• Blaine: Fireworks start at 10 p.m. at the National Sports Center.

• Bloomington: The city's Summer Fete is July 3 at Normandale Lake Park. The event features kid-friendly performances and fireworks at dusk around 10 p.m.

• Brainerd: The festivities begin at noon with a corn-on-the-cob feed followed by a parade at 4 p.m. and performances at 6:30 p.m. Fireworks light up the sky at 10:15 p.m.

• Chaska: The city's annual fireworks show takes place around 10 p.m. over Lake Jonathan. You can get the best views at McKnight Park, Jonathan Elementary and Jonathan Square and the Chaska Commons shopping area parking lots.

• Coon Rapids: This year's festivities run for three days from July 2 to 4 with a variety of shows and performances to celebrate Independence Day. Live music happens every night from 6 to 10 p.m. and the event closes with fireworks at 10 p.m. on July 4.

• Crosby: The celebration kicks off at 11 a.m. with the Kiddie Parade, ending with fireworks over Serpent Lake at dusk.

• Crosslake: The community holds its 48th annual fireworks show on July 7. Fireworks are beginning at dusk over Sand Island.

• Delano: The celebration starts July 3 and runs through July 6. At Delano's Fourth of July festivities, you'll find many sports tournaments, community band performances, and stunning fireworks at the end of the last day at 10:30 p.m.

• Duluth: Live music, tempting treats and large fireworks are all part of Duluth's Fourth Fest at Bayfront Festival Park. Fireworks start at 10:10 p.m after the afternoon entertainment.

• Eagan: Eagan's Funfest includes a bike parade, live performances and fireworks for two days, July 3-4. Fireworks are scheduled for 10 p.m. on July 4.

• Eden Prairie: Hometown Celebration kicks off at 10 a.m. on July 3 and goes until 10:30 p.m. on July 4. The event includes live music performances, a 5K run, and other family-friendly activities. Fireworks take place on July 4 at 10 p.m.

• Excelsior-Lake Minnetonka: Fireworks display starts at dusk following 1mile/5K/10K runs and a free petting zoo in the morning and early afternoon. This year also features a Ferris wheel and sand sculpture contest.

• Garrison: Fireworks are on Garrison Bay at dusk.

• Hastings: A fireworks display at 10 p.m. at Dakota Pines Golf Club. Don't forget to bring your blanket to sit on the holes 1 or 10.

• Lakeville: Lakeville's Pan-O-Prog festival runs for 10 days starting from July 4 with fireworks sparkling at dusk. Additional entertainment includes live music, bowling tournaments, street markets, and so on.

• Longville: The celebration includes a parade, a food court, games for all ages and fireworks at dusk over Girl Lake.

• Minneapolis: You can enjoy the spectacular fireworks displays of red, white and boom almost everywhere in the city. Get your spot at the Stone Arch Bridge, Gold Medal Park, the Guthrie's Endless Bridge, various restaurant rooftops or Bde Maka Ska Park to watch the fireworks. A half marathon, a relay, a 5K run, and live music performances take place throughout the day. Fireworks are scheduled for 10 p.m.

• Moorhead: The 5656 OOH&AHH celebration features several patriotic performances and fireworks at 11:30 p.m. at Minnesota State University Moorhead Nemzek Field.

• Nisswa: Its annual fireworks are July 2 at 10:15 p.m. at Grand View Lodge.

• Pequot Lakes: The two-day event kicks off at 5 p.m. July 3, featuring food vendors, parades, and some fun games like bean bag toss tournament and bed races. Fireworks are after dusk on July 3.

• Prior Lake: There are two fireworks spots you can enjoy in Prior Lake. At Watzel's Beach fireworks start at around 10 p.m. In the Mystic Amphitheater, a free event starting at 5 p.m. — Rock and Rocket — features live music performances, food trucks and fireworks starting at 10 p.m.

• Richfield: Festivities kick off on July 2 with a kiddie parade at Veterans Park and go until the night of the Fourth, capping off with a fireworks display at 10 p.m. Events include its annual car show, parades, a movie showing and dance and music performances.

• Rochester: Rochester holds a concert and a fireworks display at Silver Lake Park from 8:30 to 10 p.m. Fireworks begin at 10 p.m.

• Roseville: This year's Rosefest starts at 1 p.m. on Independence Day with many activities in the afternoon including puppet shows and community band performances. Fireworks will light up over Bennett Lake at 10 p.m.

• St. Cloud: Hester Park and Wilson Park in St. Cloud holds a variety of events with a great view of fireworks at 10 p.m. The parks will have concerts, food vendors and activities where you can sign the Declaration of Independence before the fireworks.

• St. Paul: Although there are no fireworks on Independence Day in St. Paul this year, you can still watch a fireworks display a little earlier on July 3 at the St. Paul Saints game. An attempt to raise funds to bring back the fireworks continues, but is currently short of its $125,000 goal.

• Stewartville: Summerfest Run is a two-day celebration from July 2-6 with local musician performances, craft vendors, parades for kids and fireworks. Fireworks launched at dusk on July 4 are best viewed at Florence Park or Bear Cave Park.

• Stillwater: Fireworks begin at dusk around 10 p.m. over the St. Croix River.

• Waconia: The Lake Waconia Fireworks Festival is held on the Fourth of July with fireworks launched at dusk from the shore of the Lake Waconia Regional Park.

• White Bear Lake: Fireworks are at 10 p.m. at Memorial Beach following live music and plane flyover in the evening.

• Woodbury: The celebration kicks off at 6 p.m. with food vendors and activities at a kid zone. Fireworks at 10 p.m. at the HealthEast Sports Center.

