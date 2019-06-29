Duluth police say missing woman has been found safe

Updated: 7:35 p.m. | Posted: 5:25 p.m.

The Duluth Police Department said Saturday night that a 49-year-old woman reported missing earlier in the day has been found safe.

Earlier Saturday, authorities had asked for the public's help in locating 49-year-old Teri Lynn Schaeffer. Duluth police said she had been missing "under suspicious circumstances."

On Saturday evening, police reported in a Facebook post that Schaeffer "has been located and is safe."

Further details were not immediately available.