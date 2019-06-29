One dead, five injured in two St. Paul shootings

One man is dead after a shooting Friday night near Mounds Park in St. Paul, while five people were injured in a separate shooting on the city's east side.

Police said officers responded at about 8:20 p.m. to a call of multiple shots fired and a person injured near the corner of Earl Street and Suburban Avenue.

They found a man with an apparent gunshot wound; he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man's name had not been released as of Saturday evening. At last report, police were still working to identify a suspect.

Meanwhile, police said five people were injured — one critically — in a shooting at about 10:30 p.m. Friday in the 900 block of Desoto Street.

St. Paul police told KARE-TV that four adult men and an adult woman were injured. The shooting remains under investigation.