Man drowns while swimming in Bloomington lake

An 18-year-old man drowned Saturday at Bush Lake in Bloomington.

The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that the victim was reported to have struggled while swimming Saturday afternoon at East Bush Lake Beach. He went under the water and didn't resurface.

Crews responded to the beach at about 3:30 p.m. Authorities reported just before 10 p.m. Saturday that the missing swimmer's body had been recovered.

The victim's name has not yet been released.