LA Angels' pitcher Tyler Skaggs dies at 27

Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs on the mound against the Oakland Athletics during a game Saturday in Anaheim, Calif. Skaggs died on Monday at age 27.

Pitcher Tyler Skaggs has died at age 27, the Los Angeles Angels said Monday. The team did not announce a cause of death.

Skaggs was found unresponsive and pronounced dead at a hotel in Southlake, Texas, police said. He was with the team in Texas to play a series against the Rangers. Monday's game has been postponed because of his death.

Skaggs was chosen by the Angels in the 2009 draft and traded to the Arizona Diamondbacks. He was reacquired by the Angels for the 2014 season and had since won 25 games.

MLB.com describes him this way:

"Affable and likable in the clubhouse, Skaggs was a leader among the pitching staff and controlled the music in the clubhouse during Spring Training. He had tattoos on his arm with the state of California and an LA logo, indicating where he grew up."