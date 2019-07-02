Watchdog: 'Dangerous overcrowding' in border facilities needs urgent attention

The Inspector General at the Department of Homeland Security observed overcrowding of families on June 10 at a detention center in McAllen, Texas. The OIG issued a blistering report raising concerns that overcrowding and prolonged detention represent an immediate risk to DHS agents and detainees.
