'We are Americans': Somali refugee family reflects on making a life in the U.S.

Jamal Batar and his father, Aden, at StoryCorps in West Valley City, Utah, in March 2017. The Batar family fled the civil war in Somalia for the United States in 1994.
Jamal Batar and his father, Aden, at StoryCorps in West Valley City, Utah, in March 2017. The Batar family fled the civil war in Somalia for the United States in 1994. 