Edina police seek help locating missing children

Edina police are asking for the public's help in locating two children missing since Friday afternoon.

Authorities reported Saturday morning that 2-year-old Mika-il Compton and 6-year-old Zaynab Compton were last seen at Southdale Center around 4:30 p.m. Friday.

Mika-il is described as a black male with brown eyes and short black hair. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt with a white, red and lime-green design on the front, black Nike shorts and black Adidas tennis shoes with white stripes.

Zaynab is described as a black female with brown eyes and black hair pulled back into a ponytail. She is about 4 feet tall and 68 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white short-sleeve shirt with white bows on each shoulder, white bike shorts with a pink and blue flower print, and pink Crocs.

Police have not released any information about what led up to the children going missing, or who they might be with.

Anyone with information about the children's whereabouts is asked to contact the Edina Police Department at (952) 826-1600.