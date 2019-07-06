World Cup final: juggernaut vs. new kid as U.S. takes on the Netherlands

The Netherlands are the last team standing between the United States and its fourth Women's World Cup. Here, U.S. forward Megan Rapinoe watches her teammates warm up before Tuesday's 2-1 semifinal win over England.
The Netherlands are the last team standing between the United States and its fourth Women's World Cup. Here, U.S. forward Megan Rapinoe watches her teammates warm up before Tuesday's 2-1 semifinal win over England. 