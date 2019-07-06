Pedestrian dies in hit-and-run crash in western Minnesota

Updated: 3:10 p.m. | Posted: 2:25 p.m.

One man is dead after a hit-and-run car-pedestrian crash early Saturday in western Minnesota.

The Minnesota State Patrol reported that the crash happened on State Highway 78 south of the city of Ottertail just after 1 a.m.

A group of three men was walking south on the northbound shoulder when one tripped. He fell into the traffic lane and was struck by a northbound vehicle; that driver did not stop, and continued traveling north.

The victim is a 21-year-old man from Wahpeton, N.D. His name had not been released as of Saturday afternoon.

The Patrol said the two other men reported the vehicle was a smaller sedan — possibly a Chevrolet Cavalier. It may be white or silver in color, though the Patrol noted it was dark and there were no street lights in the area.

The vehicle will have front-end damage and a fluid leak, the Patrol said.

Anyone with information about crash is asked to call Sgt. Rod Eischens at (218) 846-8244.