Southern California hit with another big earthquake

Food that fell from the shelves at a Walmart following an earthquake in Yucca Yalley, Calif., on Friday.

Updated at 5:36 a.m. ET Saturday

Southern California was hit by another big earthquake at 8:19 p.m. local time Friday, after a quake rattled the region a day before. The U.S. Geological Survey reported the magnitude as 7.1 with a shallow depth of about 10.5 miles.

It was centered near the same Mojave Desert site as the 6.4 quake on Thursday and near the small city of Ridgecrest.

"We haven't had an earthquake this size in 20 years," seismologist Lucy Jones told reporters at Cal Tech Friday, speaking of earthquakes in Southern California.

Aftershocks followed and more and expected over the coming days. A USGS official said people should expect at least one more of magnitude 6.1 or higher. Jones wrote there is a 10% chance California's Searles Valley will experience another earthquake of at least magnitude 7.

Ridgecrest Mayor Peggy Breeden told reporters early Saturday that many residents were sleeping outdoors tonight.

The city's police chief, Jed McLaughlin, said "nothing but minor injuries" have been reported. Local authorities said they were "inundated" with reports of gas leaks at residences and have received reports of at least two structure fires.

Electricity provider Southern California Edison said about 3,000 customers are without power in Kern, Inyo and San Bernardino counties, a spokesperson told NPR's Nathan Rott. The company stressed that numbers will fluctuate through the night.

Megan Person of the Kern County Fire Department told The Associated Press there were reports of multiple injuries and multiple fires.

The California Highway Patrol said portions of State Route 178 were closed because of rock slides, but they were quickly reopened.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom requested a presidential emergency declaration from the White House. He declared a state of emergency in San Bernardino County early Saturday. Newsom earlier put the state operations center of the Governor's Office of Emergency Services on its highest alert.

Jones went with new terminology — changing the description of Thursday's quake to a foreshock in light of the larger one.

Jones said the region is in the midst of an earthquake sequence and "another magnitude 6 would not be surprising to anybody."

Reports say the quake was felt as far as Sacramento to the north, Mexico to the south and Las Vegas to the east, according to The Associated Press.

The rolling was felt at sports events throughout the region.

In Las Vegas, a summer game between the New Orleans Pelicans and New York Knicks was stopped early because of the earthquake.

Few injuries were reported from the quake the day before, although broken gas lines caused two house fires.