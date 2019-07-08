Shakopee man ID'd as Minneapolis shooting victim

Authorities say a 24-year-old Shakopee man was the victim in a fatal shooting over the weekend in downtown Minneapolis.

Joe Willie Ross Jr. was found wounded near Washington and N. First avenues just before 2 a.m. Sunday. He died a short time later at a local hospital.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner says Ross died from a fatal gunshot wound to the chest.

Minneapolis police say a traffic dispute may have preceded the shooting.

Investigators interviewed a number of witnesses at the scene, but no suspects are in custody, department spokesperson John Elder said Monday.