How to bring out the 'better angels' in your community

Are you wringing your hands over the political polarization we're experiencing in this country? Are you egging it on among your kindred spirits?

Family therapist Bill Doherty has been on MPR News with Kerri Miller before to talk about his work with Better Angels, but most of those conversations have been focused on de-polarizing encounters and interactions with your political opposites.

He spoke with Miller about depolarizing within your own political circles.

• Bill Doherty is a professor and family therapist at the University of Minnesota and co-founder of Better Angels, an organization that brings together reds and blues to try to depolarize America.

