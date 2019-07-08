Motorcycle crash shows bioethicist the dark side of quitting opioids alone

Travis Rieder, author of <em>In Pain: A Bioethicist's Personal Struggle With Opioids, </em>says none of the doctors who prescribed opioids for his waves of "fiery" or "electrical" pain taught him how to safely taper his use of the drugs when he wanted to quit.
