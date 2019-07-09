Ramsey County deputies to wear body cameras by summer's end

Ramsey County sheriff's deputies will start wearing body cameras by the end of this summer, according to sheriff Bob Fletcher. The Ramsey County board on Tuesday approved $1 million for the cameras and another $300,000 for four new full time employees in the sheriff's office.

Fletcher said the cameras can provide transparency in instances where deputies use deadly force.

"It's important that we have the best available information when a critical incident happens, so that the community can weigh in, you can weigh in and we can judge our practices — where they need to be — and did we err or not," said Fletcher. "So this is really a way to hold us accountable as well."

Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher discusses a plan for body cameras Brandt Williams | MPR News

Fletcher said deputies who work in the county jails will also receive cameras. However, he said his office will develop a unique policy for those deputies.

Plans for the body cameras have been in the works since March. Over the last several months, county commissioners have been listening to public feedback about the cameras. And commissioners asked Fletcher about some of the concerns they heard from constituents.

County residents expressed concerns about privacy, when and where deputies will use the cameras and whether videos gathered by deputies will be secretly used by other agencies.

Fletcher said one person asked if Axon, the company which makes the cameras and hosts the data storage service, will run images through facial recognition software.

"Facial recognition is exploding throughout the country. It's not completely accurate. That's one of the problems," said Fletcher. "But there was some concern about this data being imported into other databases and we've been told that will not happen. And that the data is ours."