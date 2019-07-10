Appeals court dismisses emoluments lawsuit against Trump

A three-judge panel ordered the dismissal of a lawsuit that argued President Trump was violating the emoluments clauses of the Constitution through his business empire. The Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., is seen here in March.
A three-judge panel ordered the dismissal of a lawsuit that argued President Trump was violating the emoluments clauses of the Constitution through his business empire. The Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., is seen here in March. 