Pentagon: July 4 flyovers, tank displays and performances cost $1.2 million

The U.S. Navy Blue Angels flight demonstration team performs a flyover above the Lincoln Memorial during Independence Day celebrations on July 4 on the National Mall in Washington, D.C..
The U.S. Navy Blue Angels flight demonstration team performs a flyover above the Lincoln Memorial during Independence Day celebrations on July 4 on the National Mall in Washington, D.C.. 