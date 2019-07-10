Watch: Women's national soccer team parades through NYC's 'Canyon of Heroes'

The U.S. Women's National Team is being honored by a ticker tape parade in New York Wednesday. Here, Megan Rapinoe smiles as she holds the FIFA Women's World Cup trophy as the team arrives at the Newark International Airport.
The U.S. Women's National Team is being honored by a ticker tape parade in New York Wednesday. Here, Megan Rapinoe smiles as she holds the FIFA Women's World Cup trophy as the team arrives at the Newark International Airport. 