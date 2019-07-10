Number of sickened 4th of July boaters nears 120

Fishermen on Lake Minnetonka on June 28, 2019, before the start of a fishing tournament. Officials on Wednesday said the number of people reportedly sickened while boating on Lake Minnetonka over the Fourth of July has grown to nearly 120.

Officials say the number of people reportedly sickened while boating around Big Island on Lake Minnetonka over the Fourth of July has grown to nearly 120.

As of 10 a.m. Wednesday, Hennepin County has returned 140 phone calls from people who reported being ill and were in that area over the holiday. Of those calls, 116 said they were at Big Island during the Fourth of July weekend and have since exhibited symptoms such as vomiting or diarrhea.

Dave Johnson, the county's epidemiology manager, said earlier the symptoms are consistent with illness caused by food or water exposure.

People who got sick are being asked to submit stool samples to the Minnesota Department of Health.