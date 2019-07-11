Photos: Once-threatened peregrines flying high across Minnesota


A peregrine falcon flies over Lake Superior near its nesting site.
1 A peregrine falcon flies over Lake Superior near its nesting site Monday, July 1 as climbers retrieve two chicks from its nest at Tettegouche State Park near Silver Bay, Minn. 
Volunteer climber Mark Mussell prepares to descend onto the cliffs.
2 Volunteer climber Mark Mussell prepares to descend onto the cliffs at Tettegouche State Park while a sign warns visitors about a peregrine falcon nesting site in the area. Below Mussell is fellow climber Cody Benz, wearing the blue helmet. 
Ropes supporting two climbers descend off the cliffs toward Lake Superior.
3 Ropes supporting two climbers descend off the cliffs toward Lake Superior July 1 at Tettegouche State Park near Silver Bay, Minn. 
Jackie Fallon applies a band to the leg of a peregrine falcon chick.
4 Kurt Mead, interpretive naturalist with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, holds a peregrine falcon chick while Jackie Fallon, vice president of field operations with the Midwest Peregrine Society, applies a band to the chick's leg. 
A peregrine falcon flies over Lake Superior near its nesting site.
5 A peregrine falcon flies over Lake Superior near its nesting site. Tettegouche State Park has been the site of up to three nesting pair in any given year, which researchers say is significant. 
Cody Benz lifts a black box containing two peregrine falcon chicks.
6 Volunteer climber Cody Benz lifts a black box containing two peregrine falcon chicks. 
Kurt Mead holds a chick while Jackie Fallon applies a band to its leg.
7 Kurt Mead (left), interpretive naturalist with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, holds a peregrine falcon chick while Jackie Fallon (right), vice president of field operations with the Midwest Peregrine Society, applies a band to the chick's leg. Bands cannot be applied if the chicks are younger than 14 days old and they try to avoid banding chicks older than 22 or 23 days old. 
Erin Hall holds a rope for climbers Mark Mussell and Cody Benz.
8 Erin Hall, a naturalist intern a the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Parks and Recreation, holds a rope for climbers Mark Mussell and Cody Benz (not pictured because they were on the cliffs). 
A sign warns visitors about a peregrine falcon nesting site in the area.
9 Volunteer climber Cody Benz prepares to descend onto the cliffs at Tettegouche State Park while a sign warns visitors about a peregrine falcon nesting siteat Tettegouche State Park. 
Two peregrine falcon chicks rest on the ground after getting banded.
10 Two peregrine falcon chicks rest on the ground after researchers placed bands on them. The banding is part of an ongoing effort to monitor the peregrine falcons, which had disappeared from the region by the mid 1960s due to the pesticide DDT. 