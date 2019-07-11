United CEO apologizes for Allianz Field growing pains

Minnesota United fans hold their scarves up while cheering for the team at Allianz Field on April 13, 2019. Team CEO Chris Wright apologized to soccer fans Thursday for some recent growing pains at the new Allianz Field stadium in St. Paul.

The CEO of Minnesota United apologized to soccer fans Thursday for some recent growing pains at the new Allianz Field stadium in St. Paul.

Team CEO Chris Wright said in a statement that fans have experienced long lines and a shortage of food and beverage services at Allianz Field in the past week. The stadium's beer hall was open for the Women's World Cup championship on Sunday.

Statement from #MNUFC CEO Chris Wright regarding fan experience at Allianz Field. pic.twitter.com/SePycYCvxD — Minnesota United FC (@MNUFC) July 11, 2019

The Loons have made it to the semifinal round of the U.S. Open Cup, which will be played at Allianz Field in August.

The team said it's working on improving some of the shortcomings during its inaugural season at the stadium. Wright said the team is working on "how we can be successful in every possible situation and conditions."