Klobuchar's plan would help Alzheimer's patients, caregivers

In this July 5, 2019, file photo Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., speaks during the National Education Association Strong Public Schools Presidential Forum in Houston. Klobuchar has a new plan to help seniors that includes more support for people with Alzheimer's and their caregivers. It's an issue that's personal for the Minnesota senator, whose 91-year-old father is in a memory care facility. 