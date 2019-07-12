From the warehouse to IT: Amazon offering 100,000 workers tech training

Amazon said it will invest $700 million to train 100,000 employees for higher-skilled jobs by 2025. Training programs will be offered to workers throughout all levels of the company.
Amazon said it will invest $700 million to train 100,000 employees for higher-skilled jobs by 2025. Training programs will be offered to workers throughout all levels of the company. 