Somali forces end extremist siege of hotel; 26 dead

The damaged Asasey Hotel in Kismayo, Somalia, is seen on Saturday July 13, 2019, after an attack the night before. At least 26 people, including two journalists, were killed in an extremist attack Friday on a hotel in the port city, a Somali official said. The attack started with a suicide car bomb blast and then gunmen stormed into the hotel. 