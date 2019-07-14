Person shot, wounded by police in Woodbury

A person was shot and wounded by police in Woodbury on Sunday morning.

Woodbury Public Safety said in a news release that just after 11:30 a.m., a male 911 caller said he wanted officers to kill him.

Officers dispatched to the 7000 block of Highpointe Road found the caller in the street.

"The suspect took a shooting stance directed towards officers. Less-lethal munitions were deployed as well as lethal rounds," authorities said in the news release.

The male was struck at least once and transported to Regions Hospital in St. Paul; he was listed in stable condition as of Sunday afternoon. No one else was hurt.

The injured person's name and age have not been released. Authorities have not said whether he was armed.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting local authorities in the investigation.