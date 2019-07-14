Severe thunderstorm watch issued for much of Minnesota, including Twin Cities

Storm clouds blow in over St. Paul on June 4, 2019.

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch until midnight for much of Minnesota, including the Twin Cities.

The watch also includes St. Cloud, Willmar, Brainerd, Grand Rapids, Alexandria, Detroit Lakes and Moorhead.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota until 12 AM CDT pic.twitter.com/AD3ceWrQxj — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) July 14, 2019

The Weather Service says large hail, damaging winds and perhaps a few tornadoes are possible as storms move southeast across the watch area.

Several warnings — including a couple tornado warnings for radar-indicated rotation — were in effect in northwestern Minnesota as of 3:50 p.m.

