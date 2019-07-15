Trump digs in amid censure of racist tweets about lawmakers

Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ayanna Pressley
In tweets Sunday, President Trump portrayed Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich.; Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn.; Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y.; and Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., as foreign-born troublemakers who should go back to their home countries. All of the women are American citizens and three were born in the United States. 