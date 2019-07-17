Minnesota man who hacked state databases gets probation

A Minnesota man who admitted he hacked into state government databases in 2017 because he was angry after a police officer was acquitted of fatally shooting Philando Castile has been sentenced to five years of probation.

Twenty-year-old Cameron Thomas Crowley was sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty in March to one count of intentional access to a protected computer.

Earlier Man allegedly angry over Castile case is charged in hacking

Crowley admitted he used the screen name "Vigilance" as he attacked government databases, universities and a school district. Individuals' names, password information, home and work addresses and telephone numbers were compromised.

He bragged about his attacks on Twitter and taunted authorities. He tweeted that the databases were targeted in retaliation for the acquittal of former St. Anthony police officer Jeronimo Yanez, who shot Castile during a 2016 traffic stop.

Crowley has apologized. He will also have to pay restitution. The amount hasn't been determined.