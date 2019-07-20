Minneapolis man arrested in death of woman at St. Paul home

A 27-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested Saturday morning in the death of a woman found in a home in St. Paul's Frogtown neighborhood the previous night, police said.

Two young children found in the same home were unharmed, but paramedics were unable to save the woman, who was the children's mother, said St. Paul police spokesperson Steve Linders.

Her name hasn't been released, and MPR News does not identify crime suspects until they’ve been formally charged. Linders said charges would come Monday at the earliest.

He said the family’s emergency contact called 911 Friday evening after picking up a third child from daycare and arriving at the home on Charles Avenue, where no one answered the door.

“Officers responded to the scene. They got inside the house and found a gut-wrenching scene,” Linders said. “They found a woman dead in one room and in another room they found two young children.”

Linders said the three children are safe and staying with someone close to the family. He didn’t have the ages of the children but said the two who were in the home “were old enough to know something wasn’t right.”

Linders said investigators worked overnight to figure out what happened and arrested the man less than a mile from the crime scene at about 10 a.m. Saturday.

“The investigation remains open and active, but we're making progress,” he said.



