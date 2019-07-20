Semi loses cargo of potatoes, shuts down Twin Cities freeway

A semi carrying potatoes lost its load along Interstate 494 in South St. Paul on Saturday.

A semi carrying potatoes lost its cargo Saturday morning along Interstate 494 in the southeast Twin Cities metro area, causing a shutdown of the westbound lanes.

The Minnesota State Patrol reported just before 8 a.m. that the incident happened near Hardman Avenue in South St. Paul. The agency tweeted a photo of a semi trailer that had split open, with potatoes scattered on the highway just west of the Wakota Bridge.

The westbound lanes of 494 in that area "will be closed for a significant period of time. Find an alternate route," the Patrol said.

Traffic cameras showed lengthy traffic backups across the Wakota Bridge as of 8:15 a.m. That stretch of freeway already has seen congestion due to road construction, with ramp closures in place at Concord Avenue.