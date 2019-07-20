SUV driven by 11-year-old crashes in Grand Forks; two injured

An SUV driven by an 11-year-old girl crashed into a house in Grand Forks, N.D., on Saturday, injuring two passengers in the vehicle — a 7-year-old girl and the driver's father.

Grand Forks police said the crash happened just before 1 p.m. on the 500 block of Fourth Avenue South.

"Preliminary investigation indicated the Tahoe was southbound on Walnut Street and turned to go west on Fourth Avenue South," authorities reported in a news release. "The vehicle then went over the curb on the north side of Fourth Avenue South, striking two trees and the house.

The two passengers had minor injuries; the vehicle suffered significant damage. The father was cited for "allowing an unqualified operator," police said.

The incident remains under investigation.