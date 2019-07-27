One dead, one injured in Minneapolis shooting

One man died and another was injured in a shooting early Saturday on the northwest edge of downtown Minneapolis — one of three overnight shootings in the city.

Minneapolis police said the fatal shooting happened at about 3:20 a.m. on the 1000 block of West Lyndale Avenue North — near the intersection of Interstate 94, Highway 55 and Lyndale Avenue.

Officers found a man with a gunshot wound; they initiated lifesaving efforts but he died at the scene.

A short time later, staff members at North Memorial Medical Center reported that a man was being treated there for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Police said they believe it's related to the Lyndale Avenue shooting.

The "preliminary investigation (indicates) that a confrontation occurred between two individuals known to each other and it erupted into gunfire," Minneapolis police said in a news release.

The names and ages of those involved have not yet been released. The shooting remains under investigation.

KARE 11 reports that three other people were wounded in two other shootings in the city early Saturday.

Two people were wounded by gunfire at the corner of North Second Avenue and North Third Street. And one person was wounded by gunfire near the corner of 33rd Street and Irving Avenue North.