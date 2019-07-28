Search underway for boy missing in southern Minnesota river

Updated: 10 a.m. | Posted: 7:57 a.m.

A search resumed Sunday morning after an 11-year-old boy went missing in a southern Minnesota river the previous evening.

The Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office reported that it happened just before 6 p.m. Saturday along the Blue Earth River at Rapidan Dam Park, southwest of Mankato.

"The boy was swimming in the river with other children and was believed to have been pulled into deeper water by the current," the sheriff's office reported in a news release.

The search ended at sunset Saturday night and picked up again on Sunday morning. Just before 10 a.m., authorities reported that the search remained underway. The Nicollet County Sheriff's Office, Le Sueur County Sheriff's Office, Lake Crystal Fire Department and Minnesota Department of Natural Resources are assisting in the search.



The park is closed while the search is underway.

The boy's name has not been released.