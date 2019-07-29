4 dead, including 1 shooter, at Northern California food festival

Police officers escort people from Christmas Hill Park following a deadly shooting during the Gilroy Garlic Festival, in Gilroy, Calif., on Sunday, July 28, 2019. Noah Berger/AP

Updated 7:47 a.m. ET Monday

At least four people were killed, including a gunman, and 15 injured in a shooting at an annual food festival south of San Francisco, on Sunday, Gilroy Police Chief Scot Smithee told reporters at a news conference hours after the shooting.

Police say they responded quickly to reports of gunfire. The gunman who had "some sort of rifle" was shot and killed, according to the police chief. A second suspect, a possible accomplice, Smithee added, was not apprehended and said police are unaware of what role that second person played.

The gunman and accomplice reportedly sneaked into the venue by cutting through a fence and crossing a creek.

The investigation is expected to go on through the night with dozens of law enforcement officials from two counties working on the case. The park where the shooting occurred remains an active scene. Police do not have a motive at this time.

According to Joy Alexiou of Santa Clara County Health System patients have been transported, some by airlift, to various trauma centers. She calculated nearly two dozen people have been hospitalized for injuries ranging from gunshot wounds to other injuries.

Videos posted to Twitter showed festival-goers scattering across the grounds of the annual Gilroy Garlic Festival held in Gilroy, Calif.

The shooting began at 5:41 p.m. on the third and final day of the festival, 80 miles south of San Francisco. The celebration featuring food and music usually attracts 100,000 people, according The Associate Press.

"This is nothing short of horrific," California Gov. Gavin Newsom said on Twitter Sunday. "Tonight, CA stands with the Gilroy community. My office is monitoring the situation closely. Grateful for the law enforcement's efforts and their continued work as this situation develops."

President Trump also responded to reports of the shooting on Sunday. "Law Enforcement is at the scene of shootings in Gilroy, California. Reports are that shooter has not yet been apprehended. Be careful and safe!" he tweeted.

This is a developing story. Some things that get reported by the media will later turn out to be wrong. We will focus on reports from police officials and other authorities, credible news outlets and reporters who are at the scene. We will update as the situation develops. NPR's Bobby Allyn contributed to this report. Copyright 2019 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.