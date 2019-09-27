UPDATE: Missing autistic teen found safe in Hudson, Wis.

Updated: 8:02 p.m. | Posted: 3:30 p.m.

Authorities say an autistic teen was found safe in Hudson Friday night.

Earlier in the day, Stillwater police asked for the public’s help in the search for Joseph Voss, 15, who left home late Thursday night without the medication he depends on.

Voss left his Stillwater home at about 11 p.m. He was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, black skinny jeans, black Under Armour shoes and carrying a black backpack, authorities said Friday.