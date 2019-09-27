Give Now
On Air
0:00
0:00
Open In Popup
MPR News
Crime, Law and Justice

UPDATE: Missing autistic teen found safe in Hudson, Wis.

MPR News Staff
St. Paul

Share story

Updated: 8:02 p.m. | Posted: 3:30 p.m.

Authorities say an autistic teen was found safe in Hudson Friday night.  

Earlier in the day, Stillwater police asked for the public’s help in the search for Joseph Voss, 15, who left home late Thursday night without the medication he depends on.

Voss left his Stillwater home at about 11 p.m. He was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, black skinny jeans, black Under Armour shoes and carrying a black backpack, authorities said Friday.

Providing Support for MPR.
Learn More
Program ScheduleStation Directory

Recent Top Stories

    Providing Support for MPR.
    Learn More