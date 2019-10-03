Give Now
On Air
0:00
0:00
Open In Popup
MPR News
Sports

Berríos starts for Twins vs Yanks in Division Series opener

The Associated Press

Share story

Jose Berrios
In this 2019 file photo, Minnesota Twins pitcher Jose Berrios works against the Boston Red Sox in the first inning of a spring training baseball game, in Fort Myers, Fla.
John Bazemore | AP

José Berríos will start the AL Division Series opener for the Minnesota Twins against the New York Yankees.

Berríos was 14-8 with a 3.68 ERA and 195 strikeouts in 200 1/3 innings.

James Paxton (15-6, 3.82) will start Friday night’s game for the Yankees.

Twins manager Rocco Baldelli did not announce a Game 2 starter. Right-hander Jake Odorizzi (15-7, 3.51) is the most likely candidate.

Masahiro Tanaka (11-9, 4.45) starts Game 2 for the Yankees on Saturday and Luis Severino (1-1, 1.50) for Game 3 at Minnesota on Monday.

Providing Support for MPR.
Learn More
Program ScheduleStation Directory

Recent Top Stories

    Providing Support for MPR.
    Learn More