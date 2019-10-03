Berríos starts for Twins vs Yanks in Division Series opener
José Berríos will start the AL Division Series opener for the Minnesota Twins against the New York Yankees.
Berríos was 14-8 with a 3.68 ERA and 195 strikeouts in 200 1/3 innings.
James Paxton (15-6, 3.82) will start Friday night’s game for the Yankees.
Twins manager Rocco Baldelli did not announce a Game 2 starter. Right-hander Jake Odorizzi (15-7, 3.51) is the most likely candidate.
Masahiro Tanaka (11-9, 4.45) starts Game 2 for the Yankees on Saturday and Luis Severino (1-1, 1.50) for Game 3 at Minnesota on Monday.