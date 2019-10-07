Klobuchar's presidential campaign raises $4.8 million in third quarter

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Amy Klobuchar marches with supporters at the Polk County Democrats' Steak Fry on Sept. 21, 2019 in Des Moines, Iowa.

Updated: 3:56 p.m.

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar's campaign says it took in $4.8 million in July, August and September.

The campaign says its third quarter marked its strongest online fundraising since Klobuchar got into the race in early February. She did not say how much cash her campaign has on hand.

The total announced Monday places the Minnesota senator in the middle of the field in fundraising for the third straight quarter. Klobuchar has raised more than some rivals but seven Democratic candidates raised more than Klobuchar during the quarter. Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders lead the pack, hauling in more than $25 million followed by Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren who raised $24.5 million.

Klobuchar said Sunday that "we feel good about our number."

Klobuchar says she's been careful about how the campaign spends money and "I'm staying in this race till the end." She began airing her first TV ads in Iowa and New Hampshire last week. Klobuchar will be on the stage with 11 other candidates for the next Democratic debate in Ohio next week.

Klobuchar raised $5.2 million in the first quarter and nearly $4 million in the second quarter.

Correction (Oct. 7, 2019): The headline of this story misstated the amount of money Klobuchar’s campaign raised in the third quarter.