Minneapolis crash leaves 3 injured, kills female with unborn child

A woman and her unborn child are dead and three are injured after a car crash near the 1300 block of Newton Avenue North in Minneapolis. Two people in the suspect vehicle, a dark-colored SUV, were taken into custody by police.

According to Minneapolis police, a full-size dark SUV was heading south against the northbound one-way on Newton Avenue North. The vehicle struck a parked vehicle, continued the wrong direction at high speed, then struck a minivan and several other vehicles.

Police and fire personnel worked for an hour to try to help the adult female passenger, in her 30s and eight months pregnant, from the minivan. The woman and died before being removed from the vehicle.

The driver of the minivan, along with two passengers from the suspect vehicle were hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said that narcotics use and speed may be contributing factors to the crash.