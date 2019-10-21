Pioneer Press: Prison staff putting in a lot of hours as openings remain unfilled

Minnesota prisons are coping with a chronic staff shortage by frequently asking — and often forcing — workers to pull double shifts, according to the Pioneer Press.

While prison officials say it’s necessary to cover vital posts, some officers say it contributes to burnout among the department’s ranks.

The Minnesota Department of Corrections shelled out nearly $12.3 million for more than 262,000 hours of overtime in fiscal year 2019, according to DOC data. That’s a notable rise from the $6.9 million it spent for roughly 150,000 hours the year before. About 80 percent of the overtime hours and pay last fiscal year went to the nearly 2,000 corrections officers who guard the state’s 10 prisons.

The DOC had 113 officer vacancies as of Sept. 17. State Corrections Commissioner Paul Schnell said the agency ramped up its use of overtime after two officers died in the line of duty last year.

Corrections officer Joseph Gomm was allegedly bludgeoned to death by an inmate at the Stillwater prison in July 2018. Two months later, officer Joe Parise died of a medical emergency after responding to an attack on a colleague at the Oak Park Heights facility.