Carbon monoxide suspected in deaths of man, dog at home near Duluth

Authorities say carbon monoxide poisoning is likely to blame for the death of a man Friday at a home near Duluth.

The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office reported that a friend found 54-year-old Michael Steen unresponsive at the home in Canosia Township northwest of Duluth.

Deputies were called to the home just before 5:30 p.m. Steen was pronounced dead at the scene, and a dog in the home also died.

The official cause of death remains under investigation, but officials detected high levels of carbon monoxide in the home.

Carbon monoxide is an odorless, colorless gas found in the exhaust of generators, stoves or anything else that burns fuel. Poor ventilation in homes, campers, ice houses or other enclosed spaces can allow carbon monoxide to reach dangerous levels.

The sheriff's office issued a reminder to residents "to make sure they test their carbon monoxide detectors and replace them as needed during this time of year when homes are being heated again."