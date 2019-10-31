Six people injured, some seriously, in southeast Minnesota house fire

Six people, including several young children, are hospitalized following a house fire early Thursday in southeast Minnesota.

The Houston County Sheriff's Office reported that deputies were called to the home on Dump Hill Road near Rushford just after 12:30 a.m. First responders found the home fully engulfed in flames, with all six occupants out of the home but injured, some seriously.

A 45-year-old man and three girls, ages 3 to 7, were airlifted to Regions Hospital in St. Paul with what the sheriff's office said were serious injuries.

Two other people — a 40-year-old woman and 15-year-old boy — also were injured, and were taken to a hospital in La Crosse, Wis.

Updates on their conditions were not immediately available on Thursday afternoon. The home is a total loss.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined; the sheriff's office and the Minnesota State Fire Marshal's office are investigating.