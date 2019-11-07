Teen killed in St. Paul shooting

St. Paul police are investigating the shooting death of a teenager on the city’s West Side. Police say the incident happened around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday inside a home on the 100 block of Annapolis Street East.

Officers who responded to the scene found a male suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body, according to department spokesman Steve Linders. Paramedics pronounced the teen dead at the scene.

Police say several people were in the home at the time of the shooting and some were taken to police headquarters to be interviewed. The call was reported as an accidental shooting, but police say the circumstances are still under investigation.

“I think this underscores the need for us as a community to come together to end gun violence of any kind,” said Linders. “Whether that is securing your weapons in your home, whether that is making sure your weapons aren’t stolen or calling us if you know who is carrying guns illegally in the city and certainly who’s shooting them. That’s the most important thing.”

No arrests have been made.

This is the 29th shooting death in the city this year. St. Paul's homicide count includes the police shooting of Ronald Davis in September.

Police say a total of 145 people have been shot in St. Paul, so far this year. That compares to 135 who were shot last year by the end of November.