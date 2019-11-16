Fire crews rescue dog from icy lake in Rochester

A firefighter in Rochester, Minn., rescues a dog that broke through thin ice on Cascade Lake on Saturday.

Firefighters rescued a dog that broke through thin ice Saturday at a lake in Rochester.

The dog broke through ice about 50 feet from shore on Cascade Lake just before noon. Firefighters called to the scene put on ice rescue equipment and made their way out to the dog.

"The animal was fatigued from approximately 10 minutes in the water and had to be assisted out of the water onto the ice surface," the department reported in a news release.

No one was injured.

Fire officials said the dog's owners "were very wise to call early and for not attempting to cross the ice themselves."

While lakes and waterways across much of Minnesota have ice, authorities say the early season ice conditions are dangerous — especially with above-freezing temperatures this weekend.

Find information on ice safety here.