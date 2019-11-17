Two dead after house fire in Spring Lake Park

Two people are dead after a house fire on Saturday night in the northern Twin Cities suburb of Spring Lake Park.

The Anoka County Sheriff's Office said neighbors reported the fire at the home on the 500 block of 82nd Avenue Northeast just before 9 p.m.

Firefighters found the garage fully engulfed in flames that had spread to the home. After the fire was extinguished, crews found two people dead inside the home.

Their names have not been released pending notification of family members. The cause of the fire remains under investigation by local and state officials.