St. Paul police officer to take stand in his federal civil rights trial

A St. Paul police officer charged with a civil rights violation for kicking a man who was being bitten by a police dog is expected to take the stand Wednesday afternoon.

The federal trial of Brett Palkowitsch is in its fifth day of testimony. On June 24, 2016, Palkowitsch repeatedly kicked Frank Baker as Baker was being bitten by a K9. Baker suffered a punctured lung and broken ribs. Baker testified on Friday that he thought he was going to die, showing jurors the scars on his legs and chest.

Defense attorneys have called witnesses to try to show that K9 handler Brian Ficcadenti’s failure to call off the dog biting Baker prompted Palkowitsch to try and end the confrontation more quickly. Ficcadenti, who received immunity from prosecution in exchange for cooperating with the investigation, had testified that he felt like Baker was not a threat while he was in the jaws of the dog. And he said he felt like Palkowitsch's three kicks were not necessary.

Frank Baker shows the wounds to his legs after the K-9 attack in a 2016 file photo. Courtesy Andrew Noel

The defense is also trying to show that two veteran officers who felt Palkowitsch’s kicks to Baker were excessive — Anthony Spencer and Joseph Dick — had a prior bias towards the younger Palkowitsch, 32. The two had told younger officers not to come to their calls unless they asked for help. They had complained that the officers were often discourteous to the public and some used force when it wasn’t warranted.

A former supervisor, Doug Whittaker, testified on Tuesday that he’d told the veteran officers that their actions posed a safety threat to the public and the officers themselves.

Whittaker also testified that he’d had no indication that Palkowitsch acted disrespectfully towards members of the public. He said he’d had a chance to watch Palkowitsch in action on at least one occasion and liked what he saw. Whittaker said he responded to a domestic violence call and arrived after Palkowitsch and his partner secured the scene. He said Palkowitsch “was showing a great deal of compassion to an upset child.”

Frank Baker, 53, in the offices of his attorney on March 27, 2017, after reaching a tentative settlement with the city of St. Paul over an encounter with a police dog in June. Tim Nelson | MPR News

Whittaker testified that he’d had multiple conversations with Spencer, then a 20-year veteran of the force, about his conflicts with the younger officers, like Palkowitsch. According to Whittaker, Spencer referred to them as “F-ing millennials.” He said he urged Spencer to end the feud and restore some unity to the unit. Spencer retired later that year.

Related:

Another officer, Chenoa Fields, who was at the station on the night of the incident, testified that she didn’t hear Palkowitsch brag about kicking Baker, contrary to what one of the prosecution’s witnesses said. However, Fields also said she didn’t follow Palkowitsch around and listen to all of his conversations that night.

The defense expects to wrap up its testimony by the end of the day. Prosecutors expect to present a rebuttal case which could last another half or full day.