Minnesota state parks will be free on Black Friday

The Pigeon River is seen in Grand Portage State Park earlier this year.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is continuing its tradition of offering free admission to all state parks and recreation areas on the day after Thanksgiving.

“The goal is to encourage families to extend their holiday by spending time together with a walk outdoors,” the DNR says.

There’s a state park or recreation area within 30 miles of every Minnesotan, according to the DNR, and some parks are hosting special events on Black Friday.

In fall and early winter, the DNR encourages people visiting state parks to be mindful of the hunting schedule for the park you’re visiting. The agency recommends wearing blaze orange or other clothing with bright colors to stay visible, and to obey hunting-related signs.

The DNR highlighted a few events scheduled for Friday:

Turkey Hike — 10 to 11 a.m. at Whitewater State Park.

Falls Tour — 10 to 11 a.m. at Gooseberry Falls State Park.

Children’s Storytime: Turkey Trouble — 1 to 2 p.m. at Lake Bemidji State Park.

Step Off that Stuffing Hike — 1 to 2 p.m. at Interstate State Park.

Falconry: The Sport of Kings — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Tettegouche State Park and from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at Gooseberry Falls State Park.

