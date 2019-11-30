St. Paul firefighters battle large fire at industrial site

St. Paul firefighters battled a large fire that produced 70-foot-high flames at an industrial site near the Mississippi River and Interstate 494 on Saturday morning. Courtesy St. Paul Fire Department

St. Paul firefighters battled a large fire that produced 70-foot-high flames at an industrial site near the Mississippi River on Saturday morning.

The fire erupted from property along Red Rock Road in the far southern part of the city, near Interstate 494 and the Wakota Bridge. There are several industrial facilities in that area; officials did not immediately say which was affected by the fire.

The St. Paul Fire Department reported that crews were called to the scene at about 12:30 a.m. and were still there as of 8 a.m.

"The fire had 70-foot flames and could be seen for miles," the department reported.

There were no reports of injuries, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

