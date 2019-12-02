Give Now
On Air
0:00
0:00
Open In Popup
MPR News

Probe can’t determine cause of Minneapolis high-rise fire

The Associated Press

Share story

Fire truck outside high-rise building on snow-covered street
Five people were killed in an early morning fire at 630 Cedar Ave. S. on Nov. 27, 2019.
Tim Nelson | MPR News

Updated: 4:30 p.m.

Fire officials say they haven’t been able to determine the cause of a high-rise apartment fire that killed five people last week in Minneapolis.

The Minneapolis Fire Department says Monday that the investigation into Wednesday’s fire is completed. Officials found the blaze was accidental and there were a handful of factors that may have contributed to the fire’s start, but they weren’t able to pinpoint an exact cause. Its origin was a bedroom wall in a unit on the 14th floor.

The apartment building is 50 years old and was not required to have sprinklers due to its age.

The complex that includes this building was scheduled for a routine inspection by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development on Monday. But HUD said that inspection is being rescheduled.

Providing Support for MPR.
Learn More
Program ScheduleStation Directory

Recent Top Stories

    Providing Support for MPR.
    Learn More