College football: Gophers will face Auburn in Outback Bowl

Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck and his team take the field against the Penn State Nittany Lions at TCF Bank Stadium on Nov. 9, 2019 in Minneapolis.

The Minnesota Gophers football team will take on Auburn in the Outback Bowl on New Year's Day in Tampa, Fla.

The Gophers learned their bowl destination on Sunday after a week of waiting.

Minnesota (10-2) started the season 9-0, and won 10 games in the regular season for the first time since 1905. The Gophers have won three straight bowl games, dating back to 2015.

But they'll face a tough test against Auburn. The Tigers were 9-3 this season against a tough Southeastern Conference schedule, including a close loss to top-ranked LSU.

Auburn's only other losses also came to ranked opponents — Florida and Georgia.

Minnesota is ranked 16th in the AP Top 25 poll released Sunday; Auburn is ranked ninth. The bowl game will be the first football meeting between the two schools.